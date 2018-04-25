ITV Officially Announces First Season Of World Of Sport

The following was sent out on Wednesday:

ITV commissions new 10-part wrestling series

ITV has commissioned a new 10-part wrestling series from ITV Studios Entertainment.

WOS Wrestling will be jam-packed with the UK’s top names in the sport, competing in a fun-filled evening of family sports entertainment.



Recorded in front of a live audience at studios in Norwich, fans will get to see some of the finest pro wrestlers compete in various, intense bouts. At the end of each show, only one will get to take home the coveted WOS Wrestling Championship belt.



Plus, backstage interviews between rounds will deliver news on what the wrestling stars are thinking – be it elation or frustration.



Tom McLennan, Creative Director, ITV Studios Entertainment said



“There is a massive indie wrestling scene in the UK and a strong nostalgia for the wrestling shows of our youth. WOS Wrestling will combine the best of the past with incredible talent available today to make a fun, exciting and thrilling show that the whole family can enjoy.”



WOS Wrestling is an ITV Studios Entertainment commission for ITV. It was commissioned by Jane Beacon and Clare Ely.



Audience tickets are available through https://lostintv.com/