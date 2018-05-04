Ivelisse On Progress Of Her Lucha Underground Character, Possibly Working For Impact Wrestling, More

The following was sent to us:

Expectations — Lucha Underground Season 4: You’ll see a lot more from me and definitely not any “storylines” that are love based which I am extremely happy about…It’ll be a lot more me, a lot more kick ass a lot more wrestling.. competition in the ring and thank god no injury. I’m really really excited.



Ivelisse talks about the progression of her character in Lucha Underground: Basically, what I have worked for and sacrificed my entire 13-year career. I’ve been very passionate about representing women in a very credible manner as competitors.



Ivelisse on the progression of Women and minorities in Wrestling: Honestly I do think, see and feel that change happening more and more. From what I see it is definitely improving. Especially with Lucha Underground as well, it was based on minorities.. The Latinos and the Latino community. So it was definitely something that was uplifting. However, it’s not just with Lucha Underground but wrestling in general. I do see improvement, and that is pretty exciting.



Ivelisse on Being Interested in Wrestling for Impact: They have not asked me, which is kind of odd.I’ve even asked Lucha Underground what’s up with this joint program with Impact. Obviously, it’s something I’d love to do and it’s great exposure that would help a lot while Lucha Underground is dark. But, they have not asked me. And I kind of trying to figure out why…. But I’m going to keep doing my thing and one way or another I will shine.



Ivelisse Talks About Wrestling Sexy Star After the Rosemary Incident: Actually, I may be wrestling her soon. I was actually thinking about that. All the times I’ve wrestling her, I never got a vibe from her; I never got that unsafe vibe. I actually watched that whole thing with Sexy Star and it seemed like there was a lot more to the story from what I saw within the ring in terms of being heat with her and another girl. It’s just a whole bad situation for everyone; the entire thing was unprofessional. I think the political side of wrestling put all the blame on Sexy Star. It obvious, everyone involved was unprofessional. It’s not like me and Sexy Star are best friends or anything like that. That is the most neutral, honest response to what I saw happen. And if we were in the ring and she were to try something unprofessional like that .. especially if it were something real .. thankfully I have knowledge in MMA and I know how to protect myself from that. So, I’m not too worried about that side.



Ivelisse Talks About The Importance of The Indie Scene: It is very important because it helps to build a foundation, regardless if you start in a major company or not; if you visualize yourself being active in the pro wrestling scene you are going to eventually somehow or someway run through the circuit of the indy scene…. You are always going loop through the indies whether you start in it or you don’t, so it’s very important to learn that world and make some type of mark in that world.



Ivelisse Talks About WWE Not Contacting Her For the Mae Young Classic: For the Mae Young Classic they (WWE) did not. For a possible second one, I don’t know and it depends on when it happens too. As long as I’m under a Lucha Underground contract I can’t do anything related to WWE. Although you never know what happens in the future hence Lucha Underground with TNA.



Ivelisse Talks About Relationship with Stone Cold Steve Austin: It’s been a very long time since I’ve talked to him but he is definitely a big supporter of my work and that meant the world to me. Growing up he was always my favourite character. And when I went to Tough Enough and I met him; in my mind, I was like ‘ok, don’t act like a fan, this is work, your business’. So, the fact that he appreciated my work that was incredibly exciting for me. And through the years he has backed me up and that means a lot to me.



Ivelisse Talks About Getting into MMA: I actually twice was going to debut before the whole Tough Enough thing, before WWE I was actually training in Chicago and I was going to debut for my team and the entertainment company over there was called Fight Card Entertainment and I had been training for 8 or 9 months to debut and then the Tough Enough thing happened…. Then after WWE I was like ‘maybe now I can go at it’. And I was actually going to be training here (Florida)… and then go to Chicago and debut again. But, of course, TNA Gut Check came up. At this point, I’ll just leave it as my side learning and training because I’ve always loved MMA.



Ivelisse Gives Her Dream Match List: For people, I have wrestled before that I would like to wrestle again, I would say Madison Eagles. I think she is friggin awesome and I would love to have more matches with her.And for people, I have not wrestled, I would like to wrestle Asuka because we have different wrestling styles and I think it would be really cool.



