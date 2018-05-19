Ivelisse Velez On Training At A Young Age, Overcoming Adversity, More

The following was sent to us:

Lucha Underground’s Ivelisse recently took some time out of his busy schedule to participate in an interview with Marc Madison of ProWrestlingPost.com. In the interview, Ivelisse opens up about her efforts to make in the United States after coming from Puerto Rico, her background in MMA and her intentions to make meaningful contributions to women’s wrestling.

On the advantages of training at such a young age: “I think clearly it’s a big advantage. It was able to learn a lot and gain a great deal of knowledge, being so young in comparison to those in their twenties. It creates a big gap that I think gave me an edge over others. Fans would see me, and I am young so you would not expect much, but I was already at a certain level and that gave me a certain advantage over other girls, better for me to advance in my career. For example, I’m still in my twenties, and I already have 13 years’ worth of experience, with so many different major companies. Those are the pros, and the cons are I missed out on a lot of things. It’s a hard business and I sacrificed a lot from a young age since I was 15.”

On changes she has seen on the independent circuit:“Honestly, the changes that I see are not necessarily how people perform. It’s just become a little more spotty, but it’s always been like that. Its what makes the indies different from major companies. What I see that has changed more is that they are giving women more of a spotlight.”

On overcoming adversity: “I would think it’s really down to how bad do you want it? It’s been the hardest time of my life, with the whole injury and all that, especially when I have been so dependent on my physical ability for so long. Like I said, I’ve been an athlete since I was 8 years old. It’s the hardest thing, but it’s just how bad do you want it? How can you stay focused on that possibility? How stuck can you stay on that possibility? You create your own reality with your thoughts.”

