Jack Swagger Announced For UK Indy Event

Published On 03/02/2017 | By Marc Middleton | News

We noted yesterday how Jack Swagger called into Chael Sonnen’s podcast to reveal that he had requested his WWE release.

As of this writing, Swagger is still listed on WWE’s roster page and no official announcements have been made but WAW in the UK, the promotion owned by Paige’s family, has announced Swagger for their show in Norwich next weekend. They wrote the following:

