Jack Swagger Gives His Thoughts On The Current WWE Product

In an interview with Pro Wrestling 24/7, Jake Hager (formerly Jack Swagger) commented on the current WWE product:

“Well to me it’s like how many weeks in a row can you provide five hours, six hours of wrestling contests truly entertaining? You can only sustain that for so long so I think they need to change their model,” revealed Swagger. “I think they need to move into a season – start at SummerSlam, end at WrestleMania and then have that time off where you can refresh everything or restart everything.

“I know Vince doesn’t like that because he wants to be working and making money, but it’s incredibly tough to put out compelling and entertaining content that you haven’t seen and honestly you’ve seen everything that they’re doing right now. So, it is what it is so maybe it will change or maybe they don’t care and they go their network and will just keep doing what they do.”

“I know they’re writing the checks,” Swagger said of the TV networks, “but at the same time Vince is Vince and he really is the head honcho. We’ve always said yeah we have millions of fans watching us, but as a performer you’re performing for the audience of one and that’s him.”