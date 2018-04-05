Jack Swagger On His Controversial Promos For WrestleMania 29 Match, Rematch With Alberto El Patron, More

Former WWE Superstar Jack Swagger recently appeared on Wrestlezone Radio. Here are the highlights:

His rematch with Alberto El Patron set for Warrior Wrestling in May:

“I’m going to be treating this as a really high priority match. I am going to enact some vengeance on Alberto for winning that match at WrestleMania. Maybe I’ll go get Zeb Colter, since Ricardo is coming, and we’ll just have a family reunion!”

His controversial promos for his WrestleMania 29 match with El Patron:

“I knew it was going to be big, make waves and cause a stir. I knew that depending on how well we did it that it could be really big. It still exceeded my expectations about how much it dropped into the main stream media. A lot of people were talking about it and I thought it was really cool.”