Jack Swagger Reveals His New Name, Comments On Departing From WWE

Former WWE Star Jack Swagger recently spoke with Memorabilia Guy about various topics. Here are the highlights.

His decision to leave WWE:

“So, it was a tough decision – one that my wife and I thought about for years. I’m very thankful for the career that I had in the WWE. Getting out there and seeing different cultures was a really big perk for me. When it came down to it, I just feel like people had lost each other – communication wasn’t where it needed to be. We’d both started this path together ten years ago. But I just feel like I needed a change, and they needed a change. We can always possibly get back to it down the road. But for me, I was lucky to come out of college and go straight into the developmental program. So, there’s a lot of wrestling from me across the world to see still. It’s very exciting – the opportunity is just immense.”

The future of his character and the “Jack Swagger” name:

“Intellectually, they own ‘Jack Swagger’, but I’ve been that for 10 years now, so I think the easiest way for me, at this point, to not get into any issues, and not to get into any red tape, I’m going as ‘Formerly Known as Jack Swagger’. It’s very silly when you’re talking about human beings, but it’s kind of what we have to do right now. Or, I might just become ‘The Real French-American’ and change my name to ‘Jacques Swagger’! (Laughs).”