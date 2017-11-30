Jack Swagger Trains With Former WWE Champion, Recent WWE Attendance Figures

— Former WWE star Jack Swagger recently trained with Batista at Ybor City Jiu-Jitsu Club. As noted, Swagger has signed with Bellator MMA and is slated to make his pro-MMA debut next year.
— Here are the recent WWE attendance figures, courtesy of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:
11/25 Nashville (WWE Raw – 7,800)
11/26 Huntsville, AL (WWE Raw – 4,000)
11/26 Roanoke, VA (WWE Smackdown – 3,700)
11/27 Knoxville, TN (WWE Raw/Main Event TV tapings – 5,500)
11/27 Charleston, SC (WWE Smackdown – 2,000)
11/28 Lexington, KY (WWE Smackdown/205 Live TV tapings – 7,000)