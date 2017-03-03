Jack Swagger vs. Alberto El Patron Announced, Seth Rollins “My Son” Video, Kurt Angle

– Below is the latest episode of “My Son Is a WWE Superstar” with Seth Rollins and his family:

– As noted, Jack Swagger has been announced for a WAW indie show in the UK next weekend. The promotion is owned by Paige’s family. They announced today that Swagger will be facing former WWE rival Alberto El Patron (Alberto Del Rio). We noted earlier today that WWE issued a statement on Swagger, confirming that he is still signed to the company.

– 2017 WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle filmed an interview with WWE’s Corey Graves today. No word yet on when it will be released but Graves said it will air on the next “Bring It To The Table” episode. Angle posted the following: