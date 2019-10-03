Jake Hager (Jack Swagger) Debuts In AEW (Video)

This week’s debut edition of AEW Dynamite ended with Jake Hager (formerly Jack Swagger) making his debut and attacking Cody’s brother Dustin Rhodes. You can check out footage from the segment below:
