Rusev responded to a fan that criticized the current love triangle storyline between Rusev, Lana, and Bobby Lashley. AEW’s Jake Hager then sent a message to Rusev and deleted it after:

Dear, guy …. nobody cares what you are good with https://t.co/MNJQZSHMra — Rusev (@RusevBUL) November 9, 2019

Jake Hager responded and then deleted his tweet:

“Leave her and that asshole company .”