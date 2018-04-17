Jake Hager Signs With MLW – Details

MLW issued the following:

Major League Wrestling has reached a multi-fight deal with Jake Hager, the former World Champion formerly known as “Jack Swagger”. The deal will see Hager make his MLW debut on May 3rd in Orlando at MLW: Intimidation Games hosted by Gilt Nightclub.

A native of Perry, Oklahoma, the current Bellator MMA fighter was a decorated collegiate wrestler at the University of Oklahoma, where he was an All-American and set the school record for most pins at the 285-pound weight class in a single season with 30.

“A reckoning is coming to the heavyweight division of Major League Wrestling,” said Hager’s new manager, renowned southern promoter Colonel Robert Parker.

Tickets are on sale now at https://www.MLWTickets.com for Major League Wrestling’s May 3rdFUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

Ticket prices range from $15-$45 with a limited number of “VIP Packages” also available.

You can purchase tickets now at MLWTickets.com.