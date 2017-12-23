Jake Roberts Appearing At Upcoming CWE Event

The following was sent to us:

Full CWE 12/26 Stonewall, MB Pick Your Poison Card Ft Jake Roberts.



Tuesday, Dec 26th- Stonewall, MB

Location: Odd Fellows Hall (374 1st St. W.)

Time: VIP First Priority Access 6pm. General Admission 6:30pm, Bell 7pm

Tickets: VIP First Priority Access $22, General Admission Advance, $17, $20 At The Door

Advance Tickets Available At: The Rock (390 Main St.) NAPA Autopro Brake Family Auto & Service Centre (214 2 Ave. N) Chicken Chef (314 Main St.)

Purchase tickets online at cwetickets.com



CWE kicks off the massive 21 event Pick Your Poison in just 9 days! It all kicks off in Stonewall, Manitoba and here is what is on deck!



CWE Champion “Canadian Hercules” Tyler Colton & 3x CWE Tag Team Champion “Hotshot” Danny Duggan w/WWE Icon Jake “The Snake” Roberts vs. 1st Ever CWE Champion “The Canadian Crusher” AJ Sanchez & 5x OVW Tag Team Champion Brian Logan



Kevin Lee Davidson vs. CWE Tag Team Champion “The Crazed Cowboy” Jacob Creed



CWE Unified Canadian Jr Heavyweight Title Match: Jr Champion “Tornado” Tony Kozina vs. Chayse Britton



Full Impact Pro Alum The Canadian Cougar vs. Former NWA Canadian Champion “The Rabid Dog” Rob Stardom



The Math Magician vs. Stonewall’s Own Tasty Travis



Plus much more!



For more event information visit www.cwecanada.ca