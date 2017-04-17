jake-snake-roberts

Jake Roberts Talks About Advising Roman Reigns On Heel Heat, His Documentary and More

Published On 04/17/2017 | By PWMania.com Staff | News

WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts recently spoke with The Roman Show. Here are some of the highlights.

What he told Roman Reigns about the potential of the current heel heat he receives from fans:

“Enjoy it,” he said. “Why in God’s name would you try to change what the masses want? Let them hate just pay me while you are doing it. Pull hair eye gauge do what you have to do.”

Sharing his story and opening up during the filming of his documentary, “The Resurrection of Jake the Snake:”

“It sucked,” he said. “The good thing from what I’ve been told this is the second best resurrection.”

You can watch the interview here:

