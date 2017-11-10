James Ellsworth Beat Down Again (Video), Asuka – WWE Comics News, WWE Wins Awards

– We noted earlier this week how the SmackDown women’s division took turns beating on James Ellsworth at Wednesday’s WWE live event in Leeds, England. As seen above, Ellsworth came out wearing a sling on his arm at Thursday’s live event in Nottingham, England and blamed the injury on Becky Lynch. Ellsworth went on to apologize for what he said on SmackDown but the segment ended with the SmackDown Superstars beating him up again.

– Bleeding Cool reports that Asuka will make her WWE Comics debut in an upcoming issue of Boom! Studios’ ongoing WWE comics series, WWE #14. The issue, which is the first of a four-party story, will be released in February and will feature the women’s evolution. The story on Asuka will highlight her undefeated run in WWE NXT. Writers Tini Howard and Hyeonjin Kim commented on the Asuka story.

“My story follows Asuka from her debut in NXT to RAW where she is today,” said Howard. “I can’t help but love Asuka — she’s a larger-than-life character that has captivated the WWE Universe around the world.”

“Nobody is ready for Asuka — in the ring, no one can match the powerful ‘Empress of Tomorrow,’” added Kim. “It’s a thrilling experience to be able to draw her sheer force on paper. I hope the readers can feel the action.”

– Stephanie McMahon announced today that WWE won 3 times at the Cynopsis Model D Awards earlier today in New York City. WWE won awards for Best Category Specific YouTube Channel, Best Video-On-Demand Service and Best New Web Series. Stephanie tweeted: