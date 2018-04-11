James Ellsworth Comments On Carmella Winning WWE SmackDown Women’s Title

As seen on this week’s episode of SmackDown Live in New Orleans, Louisiana at the Smoothie King Center on the USA Network, Carmella cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Charlotte Flair to win the SmackDown Women’s Title.

Later in the show during an interview, Carmella teased that she had somebody to thank in her post-match interview but ended up thanking herself.

James Ellsworth, who was at Carmella’s side when she won the Money in the Bank contract, took to Twitter to comment on her winning the Title.

I’m in tears, you did it girl! Congratulations @CarmellaWWE Forever my friend who is a girl .. #SDLive — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) April 11, 2018