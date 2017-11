– James Ellsworth commented on his WWE run with the following Facebook post:

– Shinsuke Nakamura posted the following on Instagram regarding the departure of James Ellsworth:

@jamesellsworthwrestling we connected by the sea.Wherever we are. #duh A post shared by Shinsuke Nakamura (@shinsukenakamura) on Nov 16, 2017 at 7:28am PST

– Former WWE/TNA star Mr. Kennedy/Anderson is now working as a ring announcer for the boxing promotion Top Rank Boxing in Fresno, California.

You can check out a clip of his announcing below: