James Ellsworth On One Year With SmackDown, Jason Jordan’s New Theme, Fans On Tournaments

– As seen above, WWE Music has released Jason Jordan’s new “Next Generation of Great” theme song featuring J-Frost.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans their favorite WWE Network tournament. As of this writing, 45% voted for The Cruiserweight Classic while 34% voted for The Mae Young Classic and the rest voted for the WWE UK Title Tournament.

– James Ellsworth tweeted the following today to mark 1 year since making his blue brand debut on WWE SmackDown. Ellsworth had previously appeared as a “Rosebud” for Adam Rose and made his WWE in-ring debut on the July 25th, 2016 RAW with a loss to Braun Strowman.