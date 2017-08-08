James Ellsworth Returns (Video), Baron Corbin Tweets John Cena, Promo For Monday’s RAW

Ms. #MITB @CarmellaWWE has PINNED #SDLive #WomensChampion @NaomiWWE…with a little help from @realellsworth! pic.twitter.com/vaobRmCouc
— WWE (@WWE) August 9, 2017
– James Ellsworth made his return to WWE SmackDown on tonight’s show in Toronto after serving a 30-day storyline suspension from SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan. As seen above, Ellsworth appeared out of nowhere and helped Carmella defeat SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi in a non-title match.
– Below is a promo for next Monday’s SummerSlam go-home edition of WWE RAW from Boston, featuring Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax to determine who will replace the injured Bayley at SummerSlam in the match against RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss:
Will @NiaJaxWWE or @SashaBanksWWE face @AlexaBliss_WWE at #SummerSlam? #TeamRed's LAST STOP before Brooklyn takes place NEXT MONDAY! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/tp16DHoKiO
— WWE (@WWE) August 9, 2017
– As noted, Baron Corbin vs. John Cena is now official for the SummerSlam pay-per-view in Brooklyn on August 20th. Corbin tweeted the following to Cena after tonight’s SmackDown:
.@JohnCena insulting me makes you no better than all the losers on twitter. Way to be a role model. See you at #SummerSlam
— Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) August 9, 2017