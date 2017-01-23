James Ellsworth Still Needs Your Help (Video), Cruiserweights On WWE Main Event, Referee Day

– As noted, James Ellsworth has been calling on fans to help him get a spot in the thirty-man WWE Royal Rumble main event next week. Below is his latest video from Twitter with a special message for fans:

James Ellsworth posted a video with a special message to fans about getting into the Royal Rumble.

– WWE taped the following Main Event matches Monday night in Cleveland for this week’s Main Event episode:

* Brian Kendrick vs. Lince Dorado

* Alicia Fox vs. Dana Brooke

– WWE referee Dan Engler celebrated “Referee Day – 1/23” with this tweet: