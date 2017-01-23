James Ellsworth Still Needs Your Help (Video), Cruiserweights On WWE Main Event, Referee Day
– As noted, James Ellsworth has been calling on fans to help him get a spot in the thirty-man WWE Royal Rumble main event next week. Below is his latest video from Twitter with a special message for fans:
@WWEUniverse this video is a very special message to you, please use the hashtag #EllsworthRumble and retweet/Share this video everywhere pic.twitter.com/JrUxB1oEC4
— James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) January 24, 2017
– WWE taped the following Main Event matches Monday night in Cleveland for this week’s Main Event episode:
* Brian Kendrick vs. Lince Dorado
* Alicia Fox vs. Dana Brooke
– WWE referee Dan Engler celebrated “Referee Day – 1/23” with this tweet:
Today is 1/23! Happy #RefereeDay to all my fellow #WWE officials!#johncone#rodzapata@RealDarrickWWE#ryantran #123thatsit pic.twitter.com/LoVgyAoESE
— Dan Engler (@DanEnglerWWE) January 23, 2017