james-ellsworth

James Ellsworth Still Needs Your Help (Video), Cruiserweights On WWE Main Event, Referee Day

Published On 01/23/2017 | By Marc Middleton | News

– As noted, James Ellsworth has been calling on fans to help him get a spot in the thirty-man WWE Royal Rumble main event next week. Below is his latest video from Twitter with a special message for fans:

– WWE taped the following Main Event matches Monday night in Cleveland for this week’s Main Event episode:

* Brian Kendrick vs. Lince Dorado
* Alicia Fox vs. Dana Brooke

– WWE referee Dan Engler celebrated “Referee Day – 1/23” with this tweet:

Like this Article? Share it!

About The Author