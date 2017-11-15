James Ellsworth Taking Bookings, Roman Reigns Hypes HHH Match, The Bellas

– We noted before that former WWE Divas Candice Michelle, Cameron, Lilian Garcia, Torrie Wilson, Summer Rae and Kelly Kelly reunited with The Bella Twins at their Birdiebee Los Angeles launch party this week. Natalya was also there. The Bellas posted this video from the party.

– James Ellsworth noted on Twitter that he will be able to start taking bookings on February 12th, 2018 via bookellsworth@gmail.com. As noted, WWE announced earlier today that Ellsworth has been released from the company. He signed with WWE in November 2016.

– As noted, Roman Reigns vs. Triple H has been announced as the main event of the December 8th WWE live event in Abu Dhabi. Reigns tweeted the following on the match: