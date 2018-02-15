James Storm and Chris Harris, who were known as America’s Most Wanted during their time with TNA Wrestling, will be reuniting for the first time in over a decade at the ASWA Spring Sting event.
The event takes place on Saturday, April 7th at the Malabar Gymnasium in Mansfield, Ohio.
James Storm & Chris Harris Reuniting For First Time In Over A Decade
