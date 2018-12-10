James Storm On Why He Turned Down WWE Deal, Working For ICW

Former TNA World Heavyweight Champion James Storm recently spoke with The Mirror to talk about various topics including his decision to turn down an offer from the WWE in 2015 after a brief run in NXT because he got a better deal to return to TNA at the time. Here are the highlights:

Turning down WWE:

“It was basically just family time really. I had some family problems that came up. Me and my wife at the time were trying to have a baby and she had to take the shots and stuff like that.I had to be at home and I just knew with the WWE schedule, that I wouldn’t be able to be around to give her that.

“It was Triple H who basically told me to take the TNA deal and then after that, get myself in the best shape I can and to give him a call and do business.”

Why he works with ICW:

“When I got done with my first match for company, I got backstage and I was talking to Mark (Dallas) and he was like ‘you’re exactly what we wanted here’. He told me I was one of those imports that comes over here that went out and busted my ass, and that he definitely wanted me back. And I’ve been showing the crowd every week that I’m not just coming there to collect a paycheck. I’m coming there to beat people up and hopefully become the ICW Champion one day.”