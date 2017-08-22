Jason Jordan On His RAW Loss (Video), Big Cass Crutches Video, Braun Strowman On Brock Lesnar

– Above is video of Jason Jordan talking to Mike Rome after his loss to Finn Balor on this week’s post-SummerSlam RAW. Jordan says he wanted Balor because he’s one of the top Superstars in WWE. Jordan says it’s in his blood, he was born to be at the top. He asked for the match because he wanted to show that he belongs. He didn’t get the victory but he proved to everyone that he belongs at the top and he’ll be there.

– Braun Strowman tweeted the following after destroying WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar on RAW. As reported earlier, WWE has announced Braun vs. Lesnar for the main event of the September 24th No Mercy pay-per-view.

Do I have your attention now!!!! #MonstersFeastOnBeasts — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) August 22, 2017

– As noted, WWE announced that Big Cass suffered a knee injury during the Brooklyn Street Fight against Enzo Amore on RAW. He will undergo an MRI on Tuesday to get a better idea of the severity of the injury. WWE posted this video of Cass receiving medical attention and walking on crutches backstage at the Barclays Center: