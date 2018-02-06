Jason Jordan’s Wife Issues Statement On His Neck Injury

Jason Jordan’s wife April Everhart took to social media to shoot down reports that her husband is dealing with a serious neck injury that would likely require surgery. She wrote the following:

“I will address this once…

Yes, “Jason Jordan” is injured. I assure you everything you have seen online is “Fake News!” He has a minor neck injury and will be back in no time! Although, I am very excited to have him home for a bit, I promise, I will help guide him to a speedy recovery! Thank you to everyone who reached out to check on him! He is very positive and already planning his comeback! In the meantime, just please keep sending Nathan and I good vibes!!”