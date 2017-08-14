Jay Lethal Talks About Possibly Heading To WWE, Working With Samoa Joe and CM Punk

Former Ring of Honor World Champion Jay Lethal recently spoke with Cult of Whatever on a number of wrestling topics. Here are some of the highlights:

On if WWE has ever contacted him:

“No, I’ve never had any talks with WWE, as far as would I one day like to wrestle for WWE, my love for professional wrestling when I was a young kid was created and developed by my love for the WWF at the time now WWE. I definitely think it would be cool at some point in my career to step foot inside a WWE ring, and I could say I wrestled for the company that helped shape my love for this business. If it happens it happens but it won’t be the end of the world if it doesn’t happen.”

On working with CM Punk and Samoa Joe:

“Calling my matches with Samoa Joe and CM Punk a learning experience would be an understatement. It was me going to a full year of school within one match, those guys were at the top of their game then and now. They have never really slowed down other than Punk stopping wrestling and Daniel forced to stop. Joe taught me more than anybody could ever imagine and more than anybody would know.”