Jay Lethal Talks Top Stars Leaving ROH

Jay Lethal spoke with TV Insider to promote Friday’s (December 14, 2018) Ring of Honor Final Battle pay-per-view event in Manhattan, New York at the Hammerstein Ballroom where he’s slated to defend the ROH World Heavyweight Title against Cody in the main event.

During this interview, Lethal spoke about although he re-signed with the promotion, other top-tier talents won’t do the same when their contracts expire at the end of this year.

“Think about all the people who have come through. Many of them have become champions in other companies. Think about if you ran a promotion, how do you pick up and carry on after you lose an AJ Styles or a Samoa Joe? How do you pick up and go on after you lose a Bryan Danielson, CM Punk or Adam Cole? You just do it. You don’t try to replace those guys, but pick up and move on because those guys are irreplaceable. The winning formula is you don’t try to replace them. You just have to pick up and move on and add another piece to the end of the puzzle…It’s going to hurt and impact us a lot. Most of these guys were in the main event. It’s going to be a hit, but we are going to do what Ring of Honor always does and carry on. We always produce one of the best wrestling products out there.”