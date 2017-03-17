JBL Comments On Mauro Ranallo Missing WWE SmackDown Live
Published On 03/17/2017 | News
There’s been speculation online about why Mauro Ranallo missed this week’s edition of WWE Smackdown. While the official reason was weather-related, there is talk that the actual reason was something different. As of Thursday night the 16th, Ranallo has not tweeted since the 13th and he’s usually active on Twitter.
JBL has publicly commented on Ranallo missing the show with the following:
.@mauroranallo I made the show, everyone made the show, everyone. Maybe he shouldn't have bashed me if he wasn't going to show up.
— John Layfield (@JCLayfield) March 17, 2017
.@0fficialTAZ @mauroranallo Great video-trying to shock me-We could have talked about it but you didn't show up for work. Everyone else did.
— John Layfield (@JCLayfield) March 17, 2017