JBL On His WWE Show Ending, Dana Warrior Appears At WWE Be A Star Rally, Bellas

– Below is the latest episode of “Bella Family Origins” with Nikki Bella in her hometown of Brawley, California:

– As noted, the final episode of “Legends with JBL” aired this week on the WWE Network with WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart as the guest. JBL tweeted the following in response to a fan who said it was a shame that the series was ending:

Thanks, I agree @wwe made a mistake. It was great content-not because of me but because of the legends who had a format to tell their story. https://t.co/EGCxLHCoh5 — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) February 15, 2017

– As noted, Dana Warrior recently signed a multi-year Ambassador deal with WWE. She worked an anti-bullying rally at the Boys & Girl Clubs of Orlando yesterday with Darren Young, who is currently recovering from elbow surgery. Young posted these photos of the two: