Former WWE Champion JBL joins Dave LaGreca & Bully Ray on the phone. He discussed his love of Rugby, helping inner city children get involved with sports, working with Ron Simmons, Undertaker and Eddie Guerrero & more. Plus, his thoughts on Daniel Bryan’s return and working commentary for Vince McMahon.

Busted Open airs live weekday’s 9am-12pm EST on SiriusXM Rush 93.