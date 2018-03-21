JBL Puts Dave Meltzer On Blast With Social Media Rant, Top 10 SmackDown Moments (Video)

By
Andrew Ravens
-

– Although there’s no indication as to what made former WWE Champion JBL upset with longtime professional wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer, he took to his official Twitter account to put Melzer on blast.

https://twitter.com/JCLayfield/status/976256514724941824?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

https://twitter.com/JCLayfield/status/976257182906945537?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

– WWE’s Youtube channel has uploaded the Top 10 Moments from this week’s episode of SmackDown Live in Dallas, Texas at the American Airlines Center on the USA Network, which you can see here:

