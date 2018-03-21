JBL Puts Dave Meltzer On Blast With Social Media Rant, Top 10 SmackDown Moments (Video)

– Although there’s no indication as to what made former WWE Champion JBL upset with longtime professional wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer, he took to his official Twitter account to put Melzer on blast.

Meltzer was such a great asset for WWE, he was so wrong and so easily manipulated that he was perfect to feed bogus info to in order to swerve the fans. He should have been on the payroll, how anyone still follows him is amazing. — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) March 21, 2018

We not only laughed about how wrong these ‘news’ sites were, we fed them bogus info they always jumped on in order to swerve the fans. Hard to believe anyone still pays attention to these guys. https://t.co/p6Q721ZKP0 — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) March 20, 2018

I respectfully disagree, I think both guys do a great job. I’m talking about these bogus internet sites/which is most of them. Sam and Peter are on the inside and have real info. https://t.co/niudo1MOfd — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) March 21, 2018

