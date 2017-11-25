JBL Reacts To Being Snubbed By WWE

WWE recently published an article about grand slam champions and JBL wasn’t mentioned. JBL responded to the snub with the following comments:
“Hey @WWE you sure this list is complete? Might should check your facts. Leave a Wrestling God off the list? I win US Title, Intercontinental Title, Tag Titles and WWE Title-Grand Slam Champion, and @WWE puts out a list and omits me? Come on man!”
Only a handful of Superstars have managed to pull this off! https://t.co/emDJPGmGOf
— WWE (@WWE) November 25, 2017