JBL Responds To Bullying Accusations, DDP Snaps At ESPN Radio Host (Audio)

Published On 04/07/2017

– When asked about the accusations that he bullied Mauro Ranallo and Justin Roberts, JBL wrote the following responses on Twitter:

– During a recent ESPN radio interview, WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page went off on the host. DDP got upset when the host kept bringing up an incident between DDP and Scott Steiner from several years ago. DDP said, “hey monkey, who the hell do you think you’re talking to?” and then starting using profanity towards the host.

You can hear the uncensored audio at the very end of the 2nd clip below:

