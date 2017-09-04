JBL Responds To Bullying Story From Former WWE Ring Announcer Justin Roberts; More JBL Bullying Stories

In Justin Roberts’ new released autobiography, Best Seat in the House: Your Backstage Pass through My WWE Journey, the former WWE ring announcer talks alot about being bullied by JBL during his time in Vince McMahon’s organization.

Courtesy of this post from Reddit, here are a few stories from the book about JBL:

– Someone from SmackDown stole Justin’s passport from his bag on the final night of a tour to the UK. It was never returned. He had to go to the US embassy in London to get it reissued.

“Stealing a passport out of someone’s bag is a pretty evil rib and not giving it back means it’s no longer a rib.”

– When they were in Japan on a tour, there was two tour buses – faces and heels.

“Bradshaw had both buses pull over.”

They wouldn’t move until Justin was moved from the face bus to the heel one. JBL and his cronies then bullied Justin for the entire journey.

“I was very comfortable working the Raw tours. I was scared for my life to work SmackDown tours.”

– “JBL would throw my bags down the street … he typically referred to me as dipshit and numbnuts despite my always trying to do a great job … every day I saw him, he asked me why I was still alive and told me to go kill myself.”

– JBL was being interviewed by a high schooler and, after the kid dropped his notes, Bradshaw asked the mother “if she had any children who weren’t mentally disabled.”

According to the Reddit user who submitted the post, “There’s more – plenty more, especially about JBL.”

“He [JBL] had a group,” Roberts stated in a Reddit AMA earlier this week. “He was like the leader, and he pretty much had a cabinet, just like on TV. They followed him and did what he asked. It was him vs. ‘the new guys.”

“He had taken my passport out of my bag, and the next tour I guarded it with my life. On the flight back, Orlando Jordan told me he would watch my back and I should go to the gift shop. I didn’t take his advice.”

On Friday, JBL said in a tweet he would not answer ‘Net Rumors’ before denying Roberts’ claim about taking his passport.