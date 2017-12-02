JBL Trips At WWE Elimination Chamber (Video), Elimination Chamber Pre-show, Goldberg Vs. Kevin Owens

– Below is the WWE Elimination Chamber Kickoff pre-show video from tonight:

– JBL took another fall on WWE TV tonight during the Chamber pre-show as he and the other announcers made their way to the ring. Below is a GIF of the former WWE Champion taking a tumble:

– Below is a promo for Bill Goldberg vs. WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens at the March 5th WWE Fastlane pay-per-view: