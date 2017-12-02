JBL Trips At WWE Elimination Chamber (Video), Elimination Chamber Pre-show, Goldberg Vs. Kevin Owens
Published On 02/12/2017 | News
– Below is the WWE Elimination Chamber Kickoff pre-show video from tonight:
– JBL took another fall on WWE TV tonight during the Chamber pre-show as he and the other announcers made their way to the ring. Below is a GIF of the former WWE Champion taking a tumble:
A #TexasTwoStep misstep.@JCLayfield #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/ZpCifkyHTf
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 13, 2017
– Below is a promo for Bill Goldberg vs. WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens at the March 5th WWE Fastlane pay-per-view:
.@FightOwensFight defends his @WWE #UniversalTitle vs. @Goldberg at #WWEFastLane, LIVE March 5, only on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/KAurxHuxTV
— WWE (@WWE) February 13, 2017