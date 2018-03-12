Jeff Hardy Arrested Over The Weekend

Former WWE Champion Jeff Hardy was arrested on Saturday night for Driving While Impaired after an accident on Concord Parkway in Concord, NC.

Hardy was arrested at 10:39 pm EST and released later that night. Hardy totaled his 2016 Cadillac with an estimated $8,000 in damages when it hit a guardrail at an estimated 50 mph at the time of impact. The area of the accident is about 2 hours from Hardy’s home in Cameron, NC.

The police report lists an estimated $5,000 in damages to the 105 foot of guardrail and that Hardy has had his driver’s license suspended for 30 days. He is scheduled to appear in court on April 16th in Cabarrus County.

Hardy has been out of action since undergoing surgery on September 27th but he was recently cleared to return to action. WWE has yet to release a statement.