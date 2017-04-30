Jeff Hardy Broken Tooth Video, Matt Hardy Warns Cesaro & Sheamus After Payback

– WWE posted this video of RAW Tag Team Champion Jeff Hardy receiving medical attention for the broken tooth he suffered during tonight’s Payback pay-per-view from San Jose.

– Hardy’s broken tooth came during The Hardys retaining over Sheamus and Cesaro. The post-match angle saw Sheamus and Cesaro turn heel and attack the RAW Tag Team Champions. Matt Hardy took to Twitter after the show and issued a “Broken” warning to Sheamus and Cesaro: