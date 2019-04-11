Jeff Hardy Comments On All Elite Wrestling Double or Nothing

In an interview with Gorilla Position, Jeff Hardy was asked if he was looking forward to AEW’s Double or Nothing:

“For sure, yeah. I’m so excited. We love The Young Bucks, man, and to see that Jericho’s there. I mean, it’s so exciting to see what that becomes. I can’t wait to watch that first show and get a feel for what it looks like, how it’s gonna be, the longevity it might consist of. So, yeah, it’s always exciting for a new company to come through and see what happens.”

Hardy also commented on possibly joining the brand:

“We’ll see, man, we’ll see. No time soon, for sure. I’m here for a while, but yeah, I mean, moving forward anything’s possible, so we’ll see.”