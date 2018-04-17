Jeff Hardy Comments On Winning WWE U.S Title, Jinder Mahal Reacts To Loss

As seen on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Hartford, CT at the XL Center on the USA Network, Jeff Hardy defeated Jinder Mahal to win the United States Title.

This win made him a Grand Slam Champion and the first time that he has held the title. Mahal was moved from SmackDown Live to the red brand on this show as well. After the match, Mahal sent out the following on his official Twitter account:

WWE also caught up with Hardy to talk about winning the title. You can watch the interview here: