In a new WWE video, Jeff Hardy commented on his injury and provided an update on his recovery:

“So far so good, my physical therapist says it’s moving great,” Jeff said. “It doesn’t feel great, naturally it hurts, I can only do so much. But I’m on the right track, so, hopefully after another month I’ll be able to lift a little weight and start building up my chest and my arms. Hopefully, by April, I’ll be good to go and actually get back in the ring and do what Jeff Hardy loves to do.”