Jeff Hardy Makes Appearance In Ultimate Deletion Match On WWE Raw

By
Andrew Ravens
-

As seen on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Dallas, Texas at the American Airlines Center on the USA Network, WWE aired the Ultimate Deletion Match that saw Matt Hardy defeat Bray Wyatt.

Senior Benjamin, Reby Sky and Jeff Hardy made an appearance in the match. As noted, Jeff is training for his return from injury and could be back as early as next month.

