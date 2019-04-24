Jeff Hardy Reportedly Injured, WWE RAW Viewership For This Week

– Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following about Jeff Hardy being injured:

“Jeff Hardy is injured, I don’t know how severe.It was in the Saturday night show in Madison, Wisconsin.”

“Last night in Rochester, Minnesota he was in the corner of Matt. He was limping significantly so it’s probably some sort of leg injury.”

– This week’s RAW, one week removed from the 2019 Superstar Shakeup, drew 2.374 million viewers. Last week’s Superstar Shakeup edition of RAW drew 2.665 million viewers and the RAW from one year ago drew 3.104 million viewers.

Here were the hourly numbers:

2.680

2.296

2.146