Jeff Hardy Returns On WWE Raw

As seen on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in New Orleans, Louisiana at the Smoothie King Center on the USA Network, Jeff Hardy made his return to television by evening the odds in an intense staredown between Miz & the Miztourage and Finn Balor & Seth Rollins.

If you recall, Jeff suffered a torn right rotator cuff during a six-pack match in October 2017. Hardy noted on social media a month ago that he had completed his physical therapy and had been working out in the ring at the WWE Performance Center while he prepares for his in-ring return.