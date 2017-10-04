Jeff Hardy Surgery Set For Next Week, Liv Morgan Talks Women’s Title (Video), Roderick Strong – Undisputed Era

– As noted, next week’s WWE NXT will feature Liv Morgan vs. Nikki Cross vs. Peyton Royce with the winner joining Kairi Sane in the Fatal 4 Way to crown a new NXT Women’s Champion at “Takeover: War Games” on November 18th. In the video above, Liv talks to Christy St. Cloud about the Triple Threat and says opportunities like this don’t come around here often, so after last week’s win over Vanessa Borne she’s focused on winning next week and advancing to Takeover to win the title.

– Jeff Hardy is set to undergo another surgery next week, according to PWInsider. The RAW Superstar has been diagnosed with a torn labrum and will be going under the knife to repair that injury next week. As noted, Hardy underwent surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff on Tuesday. His WrestleMania 34 status is still up in the air as he’s expected to be out of action for 6-9 months.

– Tonight’s NXT main event saw NXT Champion Drew McIntyre retain his title over Roderick Strong. After the match, Strong was confronted by Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly on the ramp. The Undisputed Era had a few words with Strong before walking away, leading to speculation that the group may be trying to recruit Strong. This is a storyline that will develop over the next few weeks leading to Takeover. Below is a photo from the post-match segment: