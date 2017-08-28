Jeff Hardy’s Latest Face Paint (Photo), Top 10 Underrated WWE Superstar Returns, Bray Wyatt

— We noted back in July that Jeff Hardy showed off a few of his different face paint looks through his Instagram account. On Sunday, the former Raw Tag Team Champion showed his latest for a WWE live event in Tupelo, Mississippi.

— WWE has released the latest Top 10 video to their Youtube channel, which features underrated Superstar returns. You can watch it here:

— WWE has released the video below of Bray Wyatt’s SummerSlam entrance in 360° to their YouTube channel. Wyatt wrestled Finn Balor at the event.

