Jeff Jarrett Joins WWE Creative Team, Captain Marvel’s Brie Larson – Nia Jax, Brie Bella

— PWInsider.com is reporting that Jeff Jarrett has joined the WWE creative team. It’s said to be a full-time executive level role.

This move comes after WWE hired Jarrett in January for a producer role. In advance of joining the team, he spent a few days at WWE’s headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut last week. Jarrett also attended production meetings at this week’s Raw and SmackDown LIVE events.

— Nia Jax sits down with “Captain Marvel” star Brie Larson to talk about her training regimen, detecting Skrulls in the WWE women’s locker room and the possibility of going one-on-one with “The Irresistible Force” in a WWE match.

— In this preview clip of next Sunday’s episode of Total Bellas, Brie Bella is considering a drastic move to get out of San Diego, only Daniel Bryan isn’t quite on the same page yet.