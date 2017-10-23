Jeff Jarrett Officially Gone From Impact Wrestling, Jarrett Claims Anthem Is ‘Out Of Money’

– TNA announced on social media that the company has officially ended its business relationship with Jeff Jarrett:

Impact Wrestling announced today that it has terminated its business relationship with Jeff Jarrett and Global Force Entertainment Inc., effective immediately. — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 23, 2017

Jarrett had missed an appearance for the RCW promotion over the weekend and here was a statement issued by the company:

JEFF JARRETT will not be appearing at Rise of Legends: War Games tonight in Edmonton.

RCW has the unfortunate news to report that Jeff Jarrett will be not appearing at tonight’s event in Edmonton due to reasons beyond the company’s control as Jeff Jarrett has boarded a plane and left the country on his own accord this morning. Jeff Jarrett did appear last night in Calgary at the RCW event but again has chosen to leave the country due to his own issues.

– Regarding the announcement of Jeff Jarrett leaving Impact Wrestling, Nick Hausman of WrestleZone.com reached out to Jeff Jarrett for comment and here was Jarrett’s response:

“Anthem is out of money.”

Anthem responded to that claim with the following:

“That statement is inaccurate. Anthem and IMPACT Wrestling are looking forward to a successful 6-day tour in Ottawa, Nov. 5-10, and much more.”