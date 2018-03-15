Jeff Jarrett On Becoming WWE Hall Of Famer, Vince McMahon, NXT

Jeff Jarrett recently spoke with Ryan Ryder on the latest edition of Main Event Radio (transcript courtesy of PWinsider.com) to talk about various topics. Here are the highlights:

Becoming a WWE Hall of Famer:

“I got asked in January and had some time to digest it. It’s still sort of surreal to me. I’m incredibly humbled by the amount of the exposure that’s gone with it. It’s an honor. There are less than 200 wrestlers in there and I’m one of the lucky ones in there. It was a shocker. Without question, a lot of our history is quite documented if not quite accurate. In 2001, when Vince acquired Turner’s organization they went their way and I went my way. I didn’t think it would be in the cards. I don’t believe in coincidences. It’s going to be 32 years from the day I started my career to the day I get inducted into the Hall of Fame.”

If he has spoken to Vince McMahon:

“I’m very excited about the weeks to come and I’m very looking forward to seeing and speaking with him [Vince McMahon].”

NXT:

“NXT is growing; it is truly a 3rd brand. The network gives it a platform that is so unique. It’s a live touring business with merchandising. In essence, almost an entirely own promotion. Cudos to HHH and his staff and all the hard work that’s gone into it and certainly all the talent. No wrestling promotion has any wheels unless talent drives it. And all the names that have gone through NXT and the crop that they have there now including my close personal friend Eric Young. HHH and NXT have their pulse on the talent and I’m interested to see where that continues to go. The growth in a relatively short period of time is amazing.”