– WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley decided to take to his official Twitter account to comment on kayfabe. He wrote the following:

I don’t know who this Kay Fabe lady is… But she’s died a million deaths… And I mourn her passing. I will always do my best to keep her memory alive. — Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) May 15, 2018

– WWE’s YouTube channel has released this clip of WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett comparing his guitar-wrecking proficiency with Elias. You can watch it here: