Jeff Jarrett Reportedly Enters WWE Sponsored Rehab

Former Impact Wrestling executive Jeff Jarrett has checked into a rehab facility.

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, the Impact Wrestling executive made the decision Wednesday morning to get help and one source noted that it seems to be WWE sponsored rehabilitation.

As previously reported, Jarrett was fired from his position at Impact Wrestling this week while on a leave of absence.

The next day, a promoter in Canada accused him of passing out in the locker room over the weekend due to drinking, then insisting on wrestling a match (which he did, as seen in the video below).

No word on how long he’ll be in treatment.